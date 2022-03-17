Insider Selling: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Major Shareholder Sells 454,600 Shares of Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of NYSE:NEX opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.06 and a 12 month high of $9.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.43.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 8.39% and a negative return on equity of 23.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.
