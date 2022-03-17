Insider Selling: NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Major Shareholder Sells $3,886,830.00 in Stock

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) major shareholder Alamo Frac Holdings, Llc sold 454,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.55, for a total value of $3,886,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NEX stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82. NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.06 and a 12-month high of $9.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 2.43.
NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.70 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.18.
About NexTier Oilfield Solutions
NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.
