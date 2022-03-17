Insider Selling: NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) SVP Sells 2,436 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) SVP Joseph M. Beechem sold 2,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $67,745.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ:NSTG traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.48. The company had a trading volume of 600,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 9.33. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 1.77. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.55 and a 12-month high of $81.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.37.
NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.90 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 55.40% and a negative net margin of 79.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.
NanoString Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.
