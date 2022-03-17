Insider Selling: Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) EVP Sells 1,045 Shares of Stock

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) EVP Scott Lublin sold 1,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $103,434.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MCB opened at $106.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $103.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $48.24 and a 1 year high of $115.78.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $51.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.97 million. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 331.6% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 2.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 13.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,850,000 after acquiring an additional 13,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Metropolitan Bank (Get Rating)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.