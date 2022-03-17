Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $898,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
William Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 14th, William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72.
- On Thursday, March 3rd, William Torgerson sold 26 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $1,599.78.
MXL opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,225,000 after buying an additional 300,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MaxLinear by 30.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,653,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms have commented on MXL. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.
MaxLinear Company Profile (Get Rating)
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
