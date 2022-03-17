Insider Selling: MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) VP Sells 16,000 Shares of Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $898,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

William Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, William Torgerson sold 15,704 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total transaction of $827,286.72.

On Thursday, March 3rd, William Torgerson sold 26 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $1,599.78.

MXL opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.47 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.

MaxLinear ( NYSE:MXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,893,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $821,225,000 after buying an additional 300,867 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in MaxLinear by 30.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,101,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,502,000 after purchasing an additional 484,521 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MaxLinear by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,245,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,912,000 after purchasing an additional 62,439 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in MaxLinear by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 876,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,102,000 after purchasing an additional 35,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in MaxLinear in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,653,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MXL. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

