Insider Selling: Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) EVP Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total value of $501,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $30.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.89.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 127.35% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $83,170,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,947,000 after buying an additional 788,938 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 58,640 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Liberty Global by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 376,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after acquiring an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 73,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.