Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Insider Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) insider Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $126,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joanne Jenkins Lager also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, February 11th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $125,475.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 3,500 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total value of $137,620.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $363,300.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Joanne Jenkins Lager sold 7,000 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $287,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $36.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 124.21 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.55. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.43 and a 52 week high of $52.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research cut iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.

About iTeos Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.