Insider Selling: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $193.17 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.81 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.19 and its 200-day moving average is $231.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 131.58%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 147,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

