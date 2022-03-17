Insider Selling: Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Director Sells 2,200 Shares of Stock

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $193.17 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.81 and a 52 week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.19 and its 200-day moving average is $231.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.63.
Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 8,478.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 16,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $507,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 147,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,234,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
