Insider Selling: Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Sells 706 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $42,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 3rd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 7,602 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $517,392.12.

On Friday, February 11th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 2,000 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total value of $138,720.00.

Shares of PI stock traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.72. The company had a trading volume of 162,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,366. Impinj, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.60. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20 and a beta of 2.41.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. The company had revenue of $52.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PI shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Impinj in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Impinj by 46.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

