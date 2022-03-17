Insider Selling: Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Director Sells $219,995.01 in Stock

Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $219,995.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Delek Us Holdings, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 5,463 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $223,983.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $274,625.52.

On Monday, March 7th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.73, for a total value of $273,216.84.

On Friday, March 4th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $273,082.68.

On Wednesday, March 2nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $277,711.20.

On Thursday, February 24th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $282,809.28.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $288,108.60.

On Friday, February 18th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total value of $294,279.96.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $296,091.12.

On Monday, February 14th, Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 6,708 shares of Delek US stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $284,620.44.

Shares of DK opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.48 and a one year high of $26.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.79 and a 200 day moving average of $17.54.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.16. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.25) earnings per share. Delek US’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $7,037,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Delek US by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 53,006 shares in the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its position in Delek US by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 308,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 167,189 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Delek US during the fourth quarter valued at $1,532,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Delek US by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 158,399 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DK. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Delek US from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.85.

About Delek US (Get Rating)

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

