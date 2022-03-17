Insider Selling: Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CHS opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $560.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,469.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,855,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,980,000 after buying an additional 1,737,018 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,660,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,341,000 after buying an additional 1,007,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,978,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,761,000 after buying an additional 1,002,261 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,340,000 after buying an additional 720,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 656,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHS shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

