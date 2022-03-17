Insider Selling: Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Insider Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CHS opened at $4.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.63. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $560.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.52.
Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $496.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHS shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.58.
Chico's FAS Company Profile
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
