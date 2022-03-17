Insider Selling: Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CFO Sells 32,102 Shares of Stock

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 32,102 shares of Cerus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $161,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CERS opened at $5.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $920.73 million, a P/E ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.23. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.06.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. The business had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 0.5% in the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 311,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerus by 12.1% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cerus by 18.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cerus by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

