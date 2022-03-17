Insider Selling: Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) CFO Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $158,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

AVID opened at $31.20 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.10. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 1.20. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.07 and a one year high of $40.48.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $119.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.35 million. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVID. Brahman Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in Avid Technology during the third quarter worth $20,130,000. Cowbird Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 67.4% in the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after acquiring an additional 358,417 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after acquiring an additional 271,973 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 586.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 308,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,062,000 after acquiring an additional 263,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avid Technology in the fourth quarter worth $7,403,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVID. TheStreet raised Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Maxim Group decreased their price target on Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.67.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.