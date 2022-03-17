Insider Buying: PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Director Purchases 18,226 Shares of Stock

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) Director Michael Brodsky purchased 18,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $112.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.81. PowerFleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Several analysts have recently commented on PWFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.
PowerFleet Company Profile (Get Rating)
PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.
