Insider Buying: PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Director Purchases 18,226 Shares of Stock

PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL – Get Rating) Director Michael Brodsky purchased 18,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.91 per share, for a total transaction of $53,037.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PWFL opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $5.45. The stock has a market cap of $112.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 1.81. PowerFleet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on PWFL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PowerFleet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of PowerFleet from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,580,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,745 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,177,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 181,134 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 119.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 976,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 531,386 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 81.0% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 902,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 403,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PowerFleet by 22.2% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 878,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,889,000 after purchasing an additional 159,519 shares in the last quarter. 64.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

