Insider Buying: OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Buys 100,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.13 per share, for a total transaction of $313,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 35,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $106,400.00.

On Monday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.11 per share, for a total transaction of $311,000.00.

On Friday, February 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 750,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,317,500.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $304,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $454,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 350,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $1,043,000.00.

NASDAQ:OPK opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average of $3.81. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.79 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.59 and a beta of 1.85.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $401.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.26 million. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,006,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,569,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of OPKO Health by 96.4% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,081,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,629,000 after buying an additional 2,003,147 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,641,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,492,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,797,000 after purchasing an additional 656,465 shares in the last quarter. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OPKO Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. TheStreet cut shares of OPKO Health from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barrington Research lowered shares of OPKO Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of OPKO Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OPKO Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

