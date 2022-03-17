Insider Buying: Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases 12 Shares of Stock

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) insider Stephen Daintith acquired 12 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,194 ($15.53) per share, with a total value of £143.28 ($186.32).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 1,203.50 ($15.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £9.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -39.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,366.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,625.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Ocado Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,060.50 ($13.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,255 ($29.32).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OCDO. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,990 ($25.88) to GBX 1,800 ($23.41) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.11) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.71) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.41) to GBX 1,550 ($20.16) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,413.64 ($31.39).

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

