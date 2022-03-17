Insider Buying: Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK) Insider Buys 31,000 Shares of Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) insider Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 31,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.85 per share, with a total value of C$26,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,746,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$11,684,645.70.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 11th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 30,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,900.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 50,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.71 per share, with a total value of C$35,500.00.

On Thursday, January 20th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.78 per share, with a total value of C$3,900.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Robert Douglas Cudney purchased 2,500 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,050.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, Robert Douglas Cudney acquired 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.81 per share, with a total value of C$4,050.00.

Shares of NHK opened at C$0.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.82. The stock has a market cap of C$70.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.73. Nighthawk Gold Corp. has a one year low of C$0.64 and a one year high of C$1.35.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NHK shares. Laurentian set a C$3.75 target price on Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nighthawk Gold from C$3.50 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Nighthawk Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$3.75 target price on the stock.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores for, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

