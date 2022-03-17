Insider Buying: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Director Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) Director Jeff Gary bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ML opened at $2.21 on Thursday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its stake in MoneyLion by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the third quarter valued at $65,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of MoneyLion during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. 46.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

