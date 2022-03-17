Insider Buying: MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) Director Acquires 75,000 Shares of Stock

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML – Get Rating) Director Jeff Gary bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $152,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ML opened at $2.21 on Thursday. MoneyLion Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $11.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of MoneyLion from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th.
About MoneyLion (Get Rating)
Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.
