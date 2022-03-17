Insider Buying: McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) COO Acquires 23,575 Shares of Stock

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) COO G. Peter Mah purchased 23,575 shares of McEwen Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $24,989.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE MUX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 2,982,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $408.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.15. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.
MUX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.65.
About McEwen Mining
McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.
