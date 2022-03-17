Insider Buying: McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) COO Acquires 23,575 Shares of Stock

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) COO G. Peter Mah purchased 23,575 shares of McEwen Mining stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.06 per share, for a total transaction of $24,989.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE MUX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $0.86. 2,982,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,178,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $408.32 million, a PE ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.15. McEwen Mining Inc has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $1.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99.

MUX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded McEwen Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.65.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

