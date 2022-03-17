Insider Buying: Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS) Insider Purchases 2,250 Shares of Stock

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) insider Somasundhar Venkatasubramanian acquired 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $19,462.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CPS opened at $10.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $44.89. The stock has a market cap of $182.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76.

Cooper-Standard (NYSE:CPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($2.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.71) by ($0.23). Cooper-Standard had a negative return on equity of 47.88% and a negative net margin of 13.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Benchmark cut Cooper-Standard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Cooper-Standard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Cooper-Standard by 94,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Cooper-Standard Holdings, Inc engages in the manufactures sealing, fuel and brake delivery, fluid transfer and anti-vibration systems. Its products include rubber & plastic sealing, fuel & brake lines, fluid transfer hoses and anti-vibration systems. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Northville, MI.

