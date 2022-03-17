Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) PT Lowered to $25.00 at Wedbush

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wedbush from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on INZY. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a report on Monday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inozyme Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

NASDAQ:INZY opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Inozyme Pharma has a 52 week low of $3.54 and a 52 week high of $22.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57.

Inozyme Pharma ( NASDAQ:INZY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts expect that Inozyme Pharma will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 179,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after buying an additional 29,311 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 4,518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 113,015 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Inozyme Pharma by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, BioImpact Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,717,000. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.