Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.75 Per Share

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.

Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend by 68.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 80.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $10.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.

Shares of IIPR opened at $193.17 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $162.81 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.63.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.61). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 55.73%. The firm had revenue of $58.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Innovative Industrial Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

