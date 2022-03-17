Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.75 Per Share

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share on Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50.
Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend by 68.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 80.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $10.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.2%.
Shares of IIPR opened at $193.17 on Thursday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 52-week low of $162.81 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 52.60 and a current ratio of 52.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.63.
In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $69,344.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Kreitzer sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $34,279.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,181,000 after acquiring an additional 33,134 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,706,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,598,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on IIPR shares. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.43.
About Innovative Industrial Properties (Get Rating)
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.
