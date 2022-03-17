InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Receives $11.36 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.36.

INNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of InnovAge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Barclays cut shares of InnovAge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InnovAge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get InnovAge alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of INNV. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 1,644.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InnovAge during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of InnovAge by 5,126.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 10,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INNV stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. InnovAge has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $27.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.76 million and a P/E ratio of 184.67.

InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). InnovAge had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 0.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that InnovAge will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About InnovAge (Get Rating)

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InnovAge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnovAge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.