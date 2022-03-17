ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target Cut to €12.70 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.76) to €10.90 ($11.98) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.62.
ING stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $15.97.
ING Groep Company Profile (Get Rating)
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ING Groep (ING)
- GameStop Has the Energy of a Startup, But Not the Stock Price
- 3 Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- One Reason to Buy Dollar General Stock that You May Not Hear on the Earnings Call
- Metaverse Stock Zedge Is Getting Bought By The Institutions
- 3 Stocks Leading Recent Gains
Receive News & Ratings for ING Groep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ING Groep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.