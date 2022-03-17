ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Price Target Cut to €12.70 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €15.00 ($16.48) to €12.70 ($13.96) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €10.70 ($11.76) to €10.90 ($11.98) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($16.48) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ING Groep from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ING Groep has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.62.

ING stock opened at $10.60 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a 1 year low of $8.97 and a 1 year high of $15.97.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ING. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ING Groep by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 89,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,485,000 after acquiring an additional 169,171 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 937,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after acquiring an additional 303,014 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of ING Groep by 188.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,892,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,526 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

