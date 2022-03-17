Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Lowered to C$27.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Information Services (TSE:ISV – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ISV. Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Information Services from C$30.75 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$37.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Information Services from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of TSE ISV traded down C$0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$22.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$26.20. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$20.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$397.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

