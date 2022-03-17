Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Price Target Cut to C$27.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Information Services stock traded down $4.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 622. Information Services has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50.

About Information Services

Information Services Corp. engages in the provision of registry and information management services for public data and records. It operates through the following segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The Registry Operations segment delivers registry services on behalf of governments and private sector organizations.

