Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $363.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) will post sales of $363.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $360.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $368.20 million. Infinera reported sales of $330.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.59 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Infinera had a negative net margin of 11.98% and a negative return on equity of 16.77%. The company had revenue of $400.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INFN shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Infinera from $11.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infinera currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.21.

INFN stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. 1,883,579 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,283,496. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Infinera has a 52 week low of $7.22 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 1.03.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 4,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $44,328.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 354,882 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,829. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 4.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,359,014 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,862,000 after buying an additional 54,179 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 84.3% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,370 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,207,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 61,716 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 24.4% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 63,445 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Infinera by 130.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,336,013 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,627,000 after purchasing an additional 755,915 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

