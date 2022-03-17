INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT) Declares $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

INDT stock opened at $73.64 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.72. INDUS Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $59.10 and a 12 month high of $82.94. The firm has a market cap of $749.21 million, a P/E ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, major shareholder Ccp Sbs Gp, Llc acquired 5,934 shares of INDUS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.98 per share, for a total transaction of $427,129.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired 278,851 shares of company stock worth $21,108,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust by 215.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in INDUS Realty Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 533.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.27% of the company’s stock.

INDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on INDUS Realty Trust from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Aegis initiated coverage on INDUS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of INDUS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

