Imperial Logistics (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Trading 3.2% Higher

Shares of Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY – Get Rating) traded up 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.31 and last traded at $4.31. 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.13.

Imperial Logistics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IHLDY)

Imperial Logistics Ltd. engages in the provision of outsourced, integrated freight management, contract logistics and market access. It operates through the following segments: Imperial Logistics, Logistics Africa, Market Access, and Logistics International. The company was founded on February 15, 1946 and is headquartered in Bedfordview, South Africa.

