ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of IPA stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $3.91. 67,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,025. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12 month low of $3.51 and a 12 month high of $16.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.27 and a 200 day moving average of $5.84.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPA. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 1,026.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. is a therapeutic antibody discovery company, which engages in the provision of human therapeutic antibody discovery and development services. The firm offers a selection of antibodies, enzymes, enzymes activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, and hybridoma licensing for research purposes.

