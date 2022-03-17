Illuvium 24-Hour Volume Reaches $22.62 Million (ILV)

Illuvium (ILV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Illuvium has a market cap of $345.82 million and $22.62 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Illuvium has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. One Illuvium coin can now be purchased for about $537.79 or 0.01317979 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002452 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045922 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,788.61 or 0.06834099 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,771.34 or 0.99919242 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00041265 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 643,036 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the exchanges listed above.

