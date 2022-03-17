Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) PT Lowered to $24.00

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 208.48% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IKNA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ikena Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.
Shares of NASDAQ IKNA traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.78. 114,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,562. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06.
Ikena Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.
