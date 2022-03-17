Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) PT Lowered to $24.00

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 208.48% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on IKNA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Ikena Oncology in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ikena Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IKNA traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.78. 114,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,562. Ikena Oncology has a 52 week low of $5.31 and a 52 week high of $37.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 143.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ikena Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ikena Oncology by 787.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the second quarter worth $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Ikena Oncology Company Profile

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

