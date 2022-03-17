IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,352 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IHS Markit in the third quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 114.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 1,822.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INFO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.40.

In other IHS Markit news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE INFO remained flat at $$108.61 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.60. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 52-week low of $88.81 and a 52-week high of $135.82. The stock has a market cap of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.20 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 25.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

