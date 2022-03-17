IG Group’s (IGG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of IG Group (LON:IGG – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,210 ($15.73) target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IGG. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.00) target price on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of IG Group in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.25).

IG Group stock opened at GBX 788 ($10.25) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 788.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 808.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of £3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.11. IG Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 698 ($9.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 960 ($12.48).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a GBX 12.96 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.44%.

In related news, insider June Felix bought 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 772 ($10.04) per share, with a total value of £49,994.72 ($65,012.64). Also, insider Charlie Rozes bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.43) per share, for a total transaction of £36,250 ($47,139.14).

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

