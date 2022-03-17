IFP Advisors Inc Takes $26,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNQI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,058.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 25,409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 49.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,266 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 311,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,571 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 22.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,651,000.

PNQI stock opened at $159.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $177.13 and its 200 day moving average is $216.38. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $261.71.

