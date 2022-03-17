IFP Advisors Inc Makes New $26,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNQI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,058.3% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 25,409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 49.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 23,266 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 311,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,253,000 after purchasing an additional 21,571 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,205,000 after purchasing an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000.

NASDAQ:PNQI opened at $159.88 on Thursday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.29 and a fifty-two week high of $261.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.38.

