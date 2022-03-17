IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 584 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 623.4% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at $142,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at $164,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 30.7% in the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp now owns 4,461 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Foot Locker by 10.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Williams Capital raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, William Blair raised Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.28.

Shares of FL opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

