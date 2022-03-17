IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 73.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 584 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,586 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 192.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,402 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 24.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 807,798 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $49,785,000 after buying an additional 156,837 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 76.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,489 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $24,066,000 after buying an additional 169,810 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 32.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $6,234,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 40.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 430,796 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $26,550,000 after buying an additional 123,781 shares during the last quarter. 94.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup downgraded Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $73.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.28.

Shares of FL opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.41. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.02%.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

