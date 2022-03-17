IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 301 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 456.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kforce were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Kforce by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Kforce by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 138,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,284,000 after buying an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kforce by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 9,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Kforce by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 54,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 28,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $72.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.60. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $81.47.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 33.71%.

KFRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.25.

In related news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $2,597,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

