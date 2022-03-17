Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) CFO Justin Scarpulla Purchases 6,500 Shares of Stock

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) CFO Justin Scarpulla bought 6,500 shares of Identiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of INVE opened at $16.48 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.52. Identiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $365.97 million, a PE ratio of -1,648.00 and a beta of 1.65.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). Identiv had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.56%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Identiv, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Identiv by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,429,000 after buying an additional 89,188 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in Identiv by 34.6% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 544,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Identiv during the fourth quarter valued at $13,553,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Identiv by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,388 shares during the period. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

