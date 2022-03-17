Icon Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in OrthoPediatrics were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 106.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 2.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 10,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 5.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 27.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $47.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $944.80 million, a P/E ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 0.81. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a 1 year low of $43.09 and a 1 year high of $73.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.31.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 16.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $83.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet cut OrthoPediatrics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph W. Hauser sold 3,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $148,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,204 shares of company stock worth $1,482,701. 30.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. Its products includes PediLoc, PediPlates, Cannulated Screws, PediFlexTM nail, PediNailTM, PediLoc Tibia, ACL Reconstruction System, Locking Cannulated Blade, Locking Proximal Femur, RESPONSE Spine, Bandloc and Pediguard.

