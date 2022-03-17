Icon Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 9.4% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,226,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,231,000 after purchasing an additional 56,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 4.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWK opened at $156.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.12 and its 200-day moving average is $169.62. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.90 and a 12-month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.40.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $170.00 to $162.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.60.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

