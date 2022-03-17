Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $744,000 Stock Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) by 46.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,652 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,774 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pegasystems were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEGA. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Pegasystems by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,886,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $239,753,000 after buying an additional 116,834 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,411,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,821,000 after buying an additional 48,245 shares during the last quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in Pegasystems by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,347,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,292,000 after buying an additional 228,231 shares during the last quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Pegasystems by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,810,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,608,000 after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $75.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.39 and a 200-day moving average of $111.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.83 and a beta of 1.17. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.61 and a 52 week high of $143.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.08). Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $316.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEGA. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.30.

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $100,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

