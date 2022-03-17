Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $528,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $95.50 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.03. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.97 and a 1-year high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

