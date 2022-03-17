Icon Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 64.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,701 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ENSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,944,000 after buying an additional 587,345 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 47,249.4% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 449,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,687,000 after buying an additional 448,869 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,621,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 207.6% during the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 276,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,729,000 after buying an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares during the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $380,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.04, for a total value of $33,358.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,833 shares of company stock valued at $837,198 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $86.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.85. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.29 and a 1 year high of $98.66.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

