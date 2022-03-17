Icon Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 436 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $132,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $65.71 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.72.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.