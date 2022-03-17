ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Receives $277.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $277.11.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of ICON Public from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $287.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

ICON Public stock traded up $7.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $230.50. 914,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,415. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $179.62 and a 12 month high of $313.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 78.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.99.

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 148.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ICON Public will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ICON Public by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ICON Public by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 142,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,520,000 after acquiring an additional 56,023 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 1,443.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

