ICHI Tops 1-Day Volume of $571,499.00 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. ICHI has a total market cap of $99.96 million and $571,499.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for $22.82 or 0.00055990 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002455 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00046395 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,758.33 or 0.06768762 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,728.68 or 0.99945712 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00040421 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,380,865 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

Buying and Selling ICHI

