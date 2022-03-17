IBM Retirement Fund Trims Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

IBM Retirement Fund reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,922 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 20,120 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 0.5% of IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.58.

NYSE:ABT traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $119.48. The stock had a trading volume of 4,441,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,494. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $210.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $105.36 and a 1-year high of $142.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,820,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total value of $1,031,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,084 shares of company stock worth $6,237,253. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

