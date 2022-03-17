IBM Retirement Fund Sells 46,884 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,305 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 46,884 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 1.0% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,663 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $1.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,875,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,578,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $189.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.00. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak purchased 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INTC. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

